Tanzania: Bunge Thwarts Zitto Kabwe's Bid for Probe

The National Assembly has rejected a request by Kigoma Urban Member of Parliament (MP) Zitto Zuberi Kabwe to tender a private motion seeking formation of a Parliamentary Select Committee to inquire into recent citizens' claims of kidnappings - some from within the ranks of parliament.

The move was put off on Wednesday night after Parliament had endorsed budget estimates for the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) for FY 2017/2018 moved by Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa, late last week.

IN supporting his request, Mr Zitto (ACT-Wazalendo), had evoked Article 30 (4) of the Standing Orders which empowers Parliament to discuss whether to approve the request or otherwise; the move was immediately backed by some MPs, notably from the opposition, who stood up in support of the request.

He said that following the discussions and serious concerns by several MPs when debating the PMO's budget estimates over claims of kidnappings, torture and killings of innocent citizens, it would be proper for him to be allowed to table in the House his private motion for formation of the Committee.

The Parliamentary Select Committee, he charged, would have an opportunity to investigate on the claims and give proper advice and recommendations to the government on how such incidences should be contained.

Before giving the ruling on the matter, the Speaker of the National Assembly, Mr Job Ndugai, sought contributions from the lawmakers to give him 'proper' advice on the best course of action.

It was Tundu Lissu (Singida EastChadema), who first took floor and set the stage, as Chief Whip of the opposition parties, pointing out that it was important that the House gave the motion positive consideration, arguing that the circumstances surrounding the matter had since reached a critical stage.

He claimed that 'several people' had been tortured and killed and that there was a special squad composed of members from state agencies, notably the Intelligence Unit, police and the army that has been formed to accomplish the mission - across the country.

Another MP, Halima Mdee (Kawe-Chadema), said that the House should not block Zitto's move at this preliminary stage ... before he is given the "opportunity to explore more facts on the matter."

She further argued that it would be prudent to first table the motion, discuss it, then - only then - would the legislators decide to either reject the motion or not.

At this juncture the Speaker invited the Attorney General (AG), Mr George Masaju, to give his legal opinion and proper interpretation of the cited regulation on how he should handle the matter "under the prevailing circumstances."

In his brief response, the AG was quick to point out that the MPs were the the ones to decide first whether to approve the request, to table the motion or otherwise.

Even then, the AG was quick to point out that, in the first place, there was 'nothing' to discuss about because already the government had promised to work on the claims.

The Minister of State in the President's Office (Regional Administration and Local Government), Mr George Simbachawene, disagreed with Zitto on whether it would be appropriate for the House to allow him to present his motion for discussion.

He first reminded the MPs on the government response over the claims of existence of what is described as a 'special torture squad. "We've categorically stated that such group does not exist. If there is no such group we cannot talk of dissolving it," he said.

Importantly, he said, there were several people within the country who had 'disappeared' under different circumstances and the government has been receiving reports and requests to conduct investigations on such matters.

And since the government had promised to work on the matter, he concluded, allowing formation of the proposed committee would interfere with 'ongoing investigations.'