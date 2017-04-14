Tanzania: Tension Heightens in Mwanza Ahead of Epic Simba,Toto Duel

Photo: Daily News

Toto clash with Simba SC.

Mwanza — Toto Africans spoilt Simba's campaign to win the Mainland Premier League last season and the Mwanza based side is determined to repeat the feat tomorrow, when they play host to the Reds at the CCM Kirumba Stadium here.

Last season, Simba were inches away from clinching the title but succumbed to a 1-0 defeat at the stubborn Toto African in a match played at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

A stunning first half strike by striker Waziri Junior was enough to give Toto Africans the deserved win which was spearheaded by a superb defensive performance.

It was the last match for defender Hassan Kessy to feature for Simba, after being shown a straight red card in the 47th minute for a foul on Edward Christopher.

Kessy was later suspended indefinitely by the club before he dramatically joined rivals Young Africans. Ahead of the much anticipated crunch battle, Toto African Head Coach Fulgence Novatus has warned Simba not to expect an easy game.

And this means it won't be an easy game for Simba as Toto African who are second from the bottom of the table, will fight hard to ensure they win to stay in the Premier League next season.

In a nutshell, tomorrow's game is expected to be tough and mouthwatering similar to the game between Mbao and Simba. Novatus said his team is well prepared to win the match to crawl away from the relegation threat.

Sitting second bottom on 25 points from 25 matches, Toto will need nothing short of victory, to go above Majimaji and Mbao FC, who have 26 and 27 points respectively from 26 matches each.

"Our team is not in a good position, we lost our last match 4-1against Majimaji in Songea last weekend. We should win all remaining four matches to claim 12 points, which will help us to avoid relegation," he said.

In the first round match held at the National Stadium on October 23rd, last year, Simba beat Toto African 3-0, with two goals netted by virtuoso midfielder, Muzamiru Yassin and Burundian striker, Laudit Mavugo netted one.

Simba will enter the match fresh from their memorable comeback to beat Mbao 3-2 at CCM Kirumba Stadium on Mon day. From two goals down, the Msimbazi Reds needed seven last minutes to score twice and claimed maximum points.

Simba lead the league with 58 points, two points superior to their traditional rivals Young Africans. Meanwhile, Supervisors of the top flight in Mwanza, Juma Msaka has disclosed the entrance fees for fans wishing to watch the match tomorrow.

He said 20,000/- will be the highest gate fee for VIP stand. Other entrance will be 10,000/ and 5,000/- for the remaining seats. On his side, CCM Kirumba Stadium Manager, Steven Shija has said tight security will be beefed up tomorrow, warning fans against hooliganism.

He said fans believed to be of Simba, damaged part of the stadium at the end of the match against Mbao.