14 April 2017

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Council Challenges Agricultural Extension Officers On Professionalism

By Fatma Abdu

Biharamulo — Agricultural Extension Officers (AEOs) in Biharamulo have been challenged to see into it that they carry out their duties professionally and effectively instead of 'idling and bank' on the Municipal Council to act on their behalf.

The call was made here yesterday by Biharamulo Municipal Council Chairperson, Ms Afisa Galiatano, while presiding over a training organised for the officers in the area.

While opening the training, Ms Galiatano said that most of Biharamulo residents depend on land to cultivate, and therefore, they depend on the officers to help them in modern ways of farming, not the council.

"I ask you Extension Officers to be careful on what you are supposed to do. Most of you are not performing your duties effectively. You do not provide enough knowledge to local farmers on modern ways of farming. "I plan to visit all Wards and villages in order to see your performance and we expect to see our farmers are well educated on modern ways of agriculture to improve their yields, not the Council," she pointed out.

During the occasion, a researcher from Ukirigulu Research Centre, Dr Simon Jeremiah, who was facilitating the training, said AEOs have a great role to play in the fields especially enlightening the farmers on local staple foods like cassava and sweet potatoes, instead of solely cultivating bananas to rely on.

"You should educate local farmers to grow alternative crops which are drought resistant like cassava and potatoes instead of only bananas. Cassava are also resistant to many diseases," he said.

