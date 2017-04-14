Tanzania: Govt Plans 149 Quarters for New Districts

The government is set to construct 149 new civil service quarters across the country at estimated cost of over 17bn/-, the National Assembly heard here yesterday.

Deputy Minister for Works, Transport and Communications, Engineer Edwin Ngonyani said some 4,169,477,121.62/-, or 23.2 per cent of the said sum had already been used to construct 84 houses out of the projected 149 units.

He was answering a question from Augustino Masele (Mbogwe - CCM), who had explained that the Tanzania Building Agency (TBA) was contracted to build a house and office for Mbogwe District Commissioner.

But such project stalled, according to the MP, and wanted to know if the government had any plans of proceeding and completing such construction works.

In response, Eng. Ngonyani pointed out that during FY 2013/2014, the government through the Regional Administration and Local Government had set aside funds for construction of 149 houses for government officers in the new administrative areas.

Such areas, he said, involved 20 regions on Tanzania Mainland. The deputy minister said that the project involved construction of houses for regional commissioners in four regions and 21 houses for DCs.

The project also involved construction of houses for four Regional Administrative Officers, 40 houses for Assistant Administrative Officers, 38 houses for District Administrative Officers and 42 others for senior officers.

He disclosed that the contract for construction of the houses for Regional Administration and Local Government was signed on May 3, 2014 between the Permanent Secretary (PS), President's Office (Regional Administration and Local Government) and TBA for 17,988,016,924/56.

The deputy minister said that for Mbogwe District the project involved construction of four houses, including one for the DC, one for Administrative Secretary and two for other senior officers at a cost of 510,585,277.70/-.

Construction of the houses in question (under the project), he said, has been temporarily halted due to lack of funds. The deputy minister said the implementation of the project would continue in the 2017/2018 financial year.