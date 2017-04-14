Tanzania: District Sets Aside 2,400 Hectares for Investors

Mwanza — The Misungwi District Council has set aside 2,400 hectares of land in the area for industrial investment that will include establishment of 'Export Processing Zone (EPZ).'

Speaking to the 'Daily News' during the just ended Mwanza Business Forum, the Misungwi District Land and Natural Resources Officer, Mr Fredrick Nyoka, said they decided to allocate that big piece of land to woo investors in line with the national agenda that requires District Councils to 'earmark' a piece of its land to investors.

Mr Nyoka said Misungwi has a vast arable land and suitable for all sorts of investments, besides setting aside about 600 hectares that is already in use for irrigation farming.

"We have kicked off....and our agenda towards attracting foreign and local investments as we speak now. There is about 2, 400 hectares of land as well as 600 hectares set aside, suitable for irrigation farming. They (investors) will also enjoy important infrastructure like passable roads and available power round-the-clock," he pointed out.

However, the 2,400 hectors of land set aside at Bulemeji and Ukiriguru wards still require the Council to compensate the owners by paying them 15bn/-.

"There is still no ready funds to compensate the land owners, though the budget is there. But we expect the exercise to continue as soon as possible, and handover the piece of land to the potential investors, who will show readiness to utilise the land," the officer further said.

In another development, apart from establishing the EPZ, Mr Nyoka also said they have come up with a programme to construct a dry port at Fera area, that will create hundreds of employment opportunities to the local youth if not thousands of them.

Meanwhile, Misungwi District has already completed a survey of over 60 hectares valued at 800m/- along Usagara area to construct also some residential houses in another project it is running.

The Usagara plot is located in a strategic area where another big construction project of the Kigongo-Busisi bridge is also underway. At least six industries are currently operating in the district with major focus on manufacturing construction materials, and beef processing among others.