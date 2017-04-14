14 April 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Court Stops Govt's N5 Trillion Stamp Policy

By John Chuks Azu

The stamp policy of the Federal Government expected to generate N5 trillion has been stopped by an Abuja Federal High Court.

Justice Gabriel Kolawole in a judgment held that the policy being implemented by the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST), was unconstitutional, illegal, unlawful and ultra-vire.

Delivering judgment in a suit filed by the Nigerian Bottling Company (NBC), against NIPOST and a private firm, Kasmal International Services, the judge held that NIPOST under the law was not a tax collecting establishment of the Federal Government.

The court also set aside the contract awarded by NIPOST to Kasmal International Service to collect the tax on its behalf through the compulsory use of N50 stamps on official receipts and other documents of the bottling company among others.

Kasmal is owned by Senator Buruji Kashamu (PDP, Ogun).

Justice Kolawole said that having carefully gone through the Stamp Duties Act 2004, he could not see where NIPOST was empowered by law to impose stamp duty tax on the bottling company, banks and other various establishments.

The Judge held that where the Act recommended 2 kobo stamp to be affixed on certain categories of documents, the NIPOST cannot arbitrarily increase the 2 kobo to N50 without first amending the Act through the National Assembly.

The judge also issued an order of injunction against NIPOST and Kasmal stopping them from further disrupting the business operation of the company in the name of unlawful stamp duty tax until the extant laws are reviewed.

