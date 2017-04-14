14 April 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Edo Tribunal Upholds Election of APC's Governor Obaseki

By Samuel Ogundipe

An election petitions tribunal sitting in Benin, Edo State, has affirmed the victory of Godwin Obaseki as the winner of the gubernatorial elections held on September 28, 2016, PREMIUM TIMES has learnt.

The Peoples Democratic Party and its candidate in the election, Osagie Ize-Iyamu, had challenged Mr. Obaseki's election, alleging widespread irregularities.

Mr. Obaseki, who ran on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, was declared the winner of the election by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

The head of the tribunal, Ahmed Badamosi, dismissed Mr. Ize-Iyamu's petition.

PREMIUM TIMES understands that wild celebrations broke out amongst supporters of Mr. Obaseki and the APC shortly after the pronouncement.

More details soon...

Nigeria

