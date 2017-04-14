Nigeria: Ethiopian Airlines May Consider Kaduna Route - Official

Ethiopian Airlines has hinted it may maintain flight operations into Kaduna International Airport after the reopening of Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja on April 19, Mrs Firiehiwot Mekonnen, Traffic and Sales Manager of the airline said.

According to her, the Kaduna state Governor Nasir El'Rufai had begun discussion with the airline on the possibility of sustaining the route going forward adding that the governor made the request when she met with him.

She disclosed that the airline management is studying the request and will make a definte position on it before the Abuja airport opens on April 19th.

"If the option is good we will go ahead with our operation there. We met with the governor in Abuja and we discussed extensively. The discussion was to see if it is possible to continue separate flight to Kaduna even after Abuja airport is opened," she said.