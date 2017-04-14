14 April 2017

Uganda: All Set for Dance Week 14th Edition

By Samson Baranga

The country's oldest dance festival, Dance Week Uganda, is set for April 18 and 19 at the National theatre.

The festival celebrates and promotes the art and diversity of dance and provides a platform for the development of dance by nurturing professionalism and innovative choreographic practice. It fosters connections between Ugandan and international artistes, and encourages presentation of new collaborative work.

Unlike the previous years' three-day programme, this time Dance Week Uganda will run on a two-day schedule, deploying four performance recitals per day. A daily pass is Shs 20,000.

"This particular edition will be exciting, with more spectacle in terms of costume, lighting and choreography... ," said Julius Lugaaya, the festival founder and main curator, in a statement.

The event is in partnership with Bayimba Foundation. Director Faisal Kiwewa, who will also co-curate the event, described the partnership as "an honour and a privilege".

"We are excited and are looking forward to the amazing dance performances and productions programmed for this edition," he added.

Babu Dance Project, Atomic Creaturez Crew and Kyuuka Youth Outreach will perform on day one; while Lites Dance Crew, Spot Lite Crew, Clay Dance Company and Mambya Dance Company are lined up for the closing night.

Results of months of rehearsal put in by these crews will culminate into one original dance piece. One of the pieces to look out for is Life Is A Journey. It tells the story of Sammie Poppins, a member of Break Dance Project Uganda, who evolved from a weight lifter to a boxer, and eventually the dance instructor he is today.

