Uganda: Chibuku Easter Edition At Kamwokya Gardens

As Kampala partygoers struggle to decide on which event to attend this Easter holiday, organizers of Chibuku dance competition have something for traditional dance lovers. Chibuku will be doing it today at Kamwokya market gardens.

The regional searches are winding down, and various groups are traveling all the way to ensure they make the final cut for a chance to walk away with Shs 3 million.

Last week, the regional tour was in Jinja. Defending champions, Bull Cultural Group, emerged winners. They will represent the Eastern region. Bull wowed the judges at the finals in 2015 with their articulate formations and choreography. They spiced up the traditional dances with those modern dance moves you see in R&B videos.

Their creativity was also second to none. During the traditional song, they had a replica of a beer factory on stage, and demonstrated the process of brewing Chibuku.

They did what the judges wanted. Some groups argued against having former champions back in the competition. However, competitions' operations manager Patrick Ssembusi said: "There is nothing wrong with having a defending champion return. The other groups have to gauge against them. To be the best, you have to beat the best."

Nakawa division always has very stiff competition because all top dance groups in Kampala compete for their chance at this regional tour. Like for other tours, entrance will be free. There will also be a surprise guest performance.