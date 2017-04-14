14 April 2017

The Observer (Kampala)

Uganda: Color Fun Run to Light Up Jinja This Saturday

By Felix Eupal

Two years ago, party animals witnessed something different as the first edition of Color Fun Run took place.

The run has participants painted with various colors of their choice before embarking on a five-kilometer run, walk, jog or whatever way one decides to finish.

You can bring a bicycle or get on a boda boda if you want. There are no rules and no winners irrespective of who comes first. The run has so far happened in Gulu and Kampala in 2015 and 2016 respectively.

Powered by Color Concepts Limited, it is all about promoting local tourism. The participants will start from Crested Crane hotel and follow the urshers' directions at every turn.

Activities will kick off at 10am; with the run flagged off at 2pm. Participants will be expected back at 4pm.

There will also be various activities including bungee jumping, white water rafting and sightseeing. After the run, all will assemble at the Crested Cranes gardens for a massive color celebration.

Various deejays will be on the decks from morning until late. There will be games, various prizes to be won and performances from local artistes. Participation is Shs 20,000.

