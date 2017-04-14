Algeria: Next legislative elections, crowning of process to strengthen country's stability

Al Oued (Algeria) — Prime Minister Abdelmalek Sellal said Saturday, in El Oued, that the legislative elections of 4 May will be "the crowning of the process to strengthen the country's stability and its democratic choice."

In a speech given in a meeting with the representatives of the civil society at the end of his visit to the province of El Oued, Sellal said that "the 4 May elections will be the crowning of the process to strengthen the country's stability and its democratic choice."

The Prime minister underlined that the upcoming elections "will be organized in conformity with the new constitutional provisions, with guarantees of fair and transparent elections," adding that these elections "are part of the respect of the choice adopted by the generation of November."

The generation of 1 November 1954 "opted for a sovereign democratic and social Republic in the framework of the principles of Islam and Arab-Amazigh identity," said Sellal.

"It is the way that we will never deviate from," added the Prime Minister.