31 March 2017

Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

Algeria: Mebarki received by Malian Premier

Algiers — Minister of Vocational Training Mohamed Mebareki has been received Friday in Bamako by the Malian Premier Modibo Keita, announced the ministry in a communiqué.

The meeting focused on assessment of Algerian-Malian bilateral cooperation.

Mebarki highlighted the "quality of relations between Algeria and Mali, setting the example of close collaboration between Algerian and Malian vocational training institutes through twinning programs to take advantage from the experience of both vocational training systems," said the communiqué.

In this regard, Mebarki chaired with his Malian counterpart the opening ceremony of the 2nd session of the Algerian-Malian joint committee on vocational training," added the source.

