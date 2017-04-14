27 March 2017

Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

Algeria: Four homemade mines, explosives discovered Sunday in Tizi Ouzou

Algiers — Four homemade mines and explosives were discovered Sunday in Tizi Ouzou by units of the People's National Army (ANP) following a combing and search operation, announced Sunday the National Defence Ministry in a communiqué.

"As part of counterterrorism and following a combing and search operation, an Army detachment under the operational area of Tizi Ouzou (1st Military Region) discovered on 26 and 27 March 2017 four homemade mines, explosives and detonation tools," said the source.

As part of border security and the fight against organized crime, an Army detachment and units of the National Gendarmerie arrested in Mascara and Tlemcen (2nd Military Region) "five drug traffickers and seized 29.6 kg of cannabis and two cars."

In coordination with units of Customs, Army detachments seized on the same day (Sunday) "one truck, two all-terrain-vehicles t (ATVs), 9 tonnes of foodstuffs, 6 metal detectors, 5 jackhammers, 12 power generators and appliances in Tamanrasset, Bordj Badji Mokhtar and In Guezzam (6th Military Region)."

Besides, Army detachments and units of the National Gendarmerie intercepted in Adrar, Ouargla and In Guezzam "13 illegal immigrants of various nationalities."

