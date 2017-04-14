27 March 2017

Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

Algeria: Legislative election of 4 May - Arab League to dispatch 100 observers

Tagged:

Related Topics

Algiers — At least 100 observers will be dispatched by the Arab League to Algeria by the end of March, ahead of the legislative elections of 4 May, said Monday in Algiers the head of the League's Electoral Affairs Department, Ambassador Hadia Sabry.

In a statement to the press following a meeting with the chairman of the High Independent Authority for Election Monitoring (HIISE), Abdelouahab Derbal, Sabri said that her visit to Algeria is part of the monitoring of the measures for the preparations of 4 May legislative elections.

"The other members of the delegation (100 to 110 observers) will arrive by the end of current month," she added.

Sabri said "these observers, who will be of different Arab nationalities, will be chosen on the basis of their skills, experience and age," adding that "they will be dispatched across the 48 provinces of the country."

The forthcoming legislative elections will be marked by the participation of 12,591 candidates, through 1.088 lists, including 797 representing 63 parties, 163 independents and 128 representing three alliances.

Algeria

Yanga Drop Chirwa From Alger Tie

Mainland envoys in CAF confederation Cup Young Africans have dropped key striker Aubrey Chirwa in the squad which is… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Algerie Presse Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.