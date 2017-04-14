Nigeria: Armsgate - Judge Re-States Order On EFCC Retraction

The trial judge in the case of former special assistant to former NSA Col Sambo Dasuki, Col Nicholas Ashinze and others has restated his order for the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to fully retract a false media statement.

Justice Gabriel Kolawole had on March 21 suspended the trial after defence counsel Ernest Nwoye protested a press statement released by the EFCC, which made false claims against the defendants.

The judge said it was unfair for the EFCC to feed the public with falsehood, while at the same time in the court trial. He therefore ordered the anti-graft commission to retract the offensive statement.

At the resumed hearing, the judge dismissed the claim by EFCC counsel, Ofem Uket that the commission has retracted the story and ordered the lawyer to produce documentary evidence.

Defence counsel Ernest Nwoye had argued that the EFCC had not obeyed and respected the court order on the ground that EFCC has not shown any evidence or placed any document before the court, as prove of compliance.

The judge also summoned the editor of the newspaper, which published the offending statement to appear to show cause, why contempt proceedings would not be commenced against it.

The case has been adjourned to May 4 for hearing.