4 April 2017

Catholic Information Service for Africa (Nairobi)

Egypt: Holy See Releases Program of Pope's Trip to Egypt

Tagged:

Related Topics

Vatican City — The Vatican has released the itinerary for Pope Francis' Apostolic Journey to Egypt on April 28-29.

According to the program released on March 3, Pope Francis will arrive at Cairo International Airport around 14:00 on Friday where he will be welcomed at the Presidential Palace in Heliopolis before making a courtesy visit to the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar.

He will then address participants in the International Conference on Peace before visiting His Holiness Pope Tawadros II.

On Saturday, the Holy Father will celebrate Mass and then have lunch with Egyptian bishops.

His last event in Egypt will be a prayer meeting with clergy, religious men and women, and seminarians. He will then depart by air from Cairo International Airport at 1700hrs.

In mid March, the Vatican confirmed the pope would make the trip following an invitation from Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi, the Catholic bishops in Egypt, Coptic Orthodox Pope Tawadros II and Sheikh Ahmad el-Tayeb, Grand imam of al-Azhar.

Pope Francis visit to Egypt will be his second to Africa. On November 25-30, 2015 he visited Kenya, Uganda and Central Africa Republic (CAR).

The trip will also be Pope Francis' 18th trip abroad in his four years as pope and the seventh time he visits a Muslim-majority nation.

He will be the second pope to visit Egypt, after St. John Paul II went to Cairo and Mount Sinai in 2000.

There are 272,000 baptized Catholics in Egypt, less than 0.5 percent of the population, which is 90 percent Sunni Muslim.

Egypt

Why Egypt Should Join the Consensus On Shared Use of Nile Waters

There are eleven countries that have a legitimate claim to the waters of River Nile, namely Ethiopia, Kenya, Uganda,… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Catholic Information Service for Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.