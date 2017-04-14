14 April 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: 26 Clubs Register for Imo FA Cup

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Johnkennedy Uzoma

Owerri — No fewer than 26 football clubs have registered to participate in the 2017 edition of the Imo State Football Association Cup competition.

Imo State FA chairman, Amanze Uchegbulam, who disclosed this yesterday when he received members of the Imo State chapter of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) in his office, named some of the clubs as Sam Dady FC, Nnewi United, ISOPADEC FC, Red Wings, Heartland FC, Red Bombers, Ehime Mbano, Papilo FC and Prince Eze Madumere FC among others.

Uchegbulam, who identified lack of finance as the major challenge faced in organizing the competition in the state, appealed to individuals and organizations, especially indigenes of the state to assist in sponsoring the competition.

The FA chairman, who lamented that the FA has been starved of funds since he assumed duties, appealed to the state government to come to the aid of the association by releasing funds to it.

Nigeria

Nobody Knows Precisely Where the Chibok Girls Are - Presidency

The presidency has reiterated that it does not know the exact location where the Chibok girls held by the Boko Haram… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.