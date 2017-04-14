Nigeria: Campaigns for Lagos LG Polls Begin Tomorrow

Lagos — The political atmosphere in Lagos has started heating up ahead of the local government elections slated for July 22.

After months of uncertainty over the conduct of the election, the state Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) has issued notice for the conduct of the election into the 20 local governments and 37 local council development areas of the state.

According to the notice signed by the chairman of the commission, Hon. Justice Ayotunde Philips, LASIEC would meet with political parties soon and thereafter election guidelines would be released by the commission.

The notice stated further that political campaigns by political parties would commence on Saturday, April 15 and end on Thursday July 20, 2017.

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had separately expressed readiness for the election.