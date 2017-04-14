14 April 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Campaigns for Lagos LG Polls Begin Tomorrow

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Abdullateef Aliyu

Lagos — The political atmosphere in Lagos has started heating up ahead of the local government elections slated for July 22.

After months of uncertainty over the conduct of the election, the state Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) has issued notice for the conduct of the election into the 20 local governments and 37 local council development areas of the state.

According to the notice signed by the chairman of the commission, Hon. Justice Ayotunde Philips, LASIEC would meet with political parties soon and thereafter election guidelines would be released by the commission.

The notice stated further that political campaigns by political parties would commence on Saturday, April 15 and end on Thursday July 20, 2017.

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had separately expressed readiness for the election.

Nigeria

Nobody Knows Precisely Where the Chibok Girls Are - Presidency

The presidency has reiterated that it does not know the exact location where the Chibok girls held by the Boko Haram… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.