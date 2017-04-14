14 April 2017

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi Hockey Stadium Construction to Commence Soon - Achutan

By Clement Msinawana Mwale -Mana

The construction of a National Hockey Stadium is earmarked to start in the next few months in Blantyre, Hockey Association of Malawi (HAM) Vice President Krishna Achutan has said.

In an interview, Achutan said in the next few months, developments will be seen as they have entered into an agreement with Bramar Consult.

"HAM will receive revenue every month which will be channeled into the construction of the stadium project," said Achutan.

Achutan further highlighted that shelters and seating steps along the terrace have already been designed and will be offered to Bramar to sponsor.

Moreover, Achutan insisted that the construction of the National Hockey Stadium is a big project and logistics are being worked out.

Commenting on the issue Bramar Consult Managing Director Chipiliro Mzanda said they have indeed entered into an agreement with Hockey Association of Malawi on the creation of a prime advertising platform within the National Hockey Stadium.

"We have signed a contract with HAM which is valid for 15 years with recess sessions in between," echoed Mzanda.

However, Mzanda refused to reveal the amount which Bramar Consult will be giving HAM per month.

"I would not be comfortable to talk about figures just because it is a contract," articulated Mzanda.

The Hockey Stadium will be constructed with support from the Sports Council.

Bramar Consult entered into an agreement with Hockey Association of Malawi last week Friday at an event that was witnessed by the Sports Council of Malawi.

