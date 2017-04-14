4 April 2017

Catholic Information Service for Africa (Nairobi)

Congo-Kinshasa: Pope Calls for Peace and Tolerance Following Attacks On Church Property

Kinshasa — Pope Francis has called for peace and tolerance in DRC following recent attacks on Catholic Church buildings.

"I assure that nation of my closeness and urge everyone to pray for peace, and pray that the hearts of the perpetrators of these crimes may be freed of the slavery of hatred and violence, because hatred and violence always lead to destruction," said the Pope during his Angelus in St Peter's Square April 2.

On March 31, the troops aligned to the late Chief Kamuina Nsapu's army attacked Luepo town destroying buildings some of which belongs to the Catholic Church.

"Militiamen ransacked and torched the bishop's House and offices... The priests had to flee to the forest for safety. They risked being killed if they came out," said Fr Charles Mukubayi, Head of Caritas, Luebo diocese told Fides.

Other buildings that were attacked include the town's prison, Court buildings and some NGOs' offices.

The group of militia has been the main cause of insecurity in the area since the death of their leader chief Kamuina Nsapu in August, 2016.

They have been going around terrifying the people of Kasai, attacking church institutions such as schools, parishes and even kidnapping priests.

