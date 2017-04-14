Zimbabwe: Corporal Punishment Ban Promotes Deviancy

opinion

CHILDREN'S rights and freedoms are gaining traction worldwide. Our own nation, which was lagging behind on this issue of granting freedoms to children, including rights to ensure their protection and safety is now fast catching up with the pioneering Western nations.

Recently, our government outlawed corporal punishment on children by teachers and parents or guardians.

This means that children are now free from spanking at home and away as corporal punishment in schools is no longer permissible.

Government outlawed corporal punishment on children in both homes and schools following many cases of children being physically abused by hostile teachers and cruel parents.

While protecting children from excesses is noble and plausible, opinion is divided over the implication of this law to unruly and stiff-necked rebellious children.

Although it is generally believed that the law will protect the innocent children and punish offenders, is there no possibility that outlawing corporal punishment could promote defiance in children? Will it not worsen delinquency and crime rates as offending children go unpunished?

Some analysts argue that this is a good law since every child must be protected.

They are of the opinion that corporal punishment is not the only disciplinary measure available to parents, citing various other ways of punishing or administering discipline, such as verbal correction, removal of privileges, restricting freedoms and adding extra chores to mention but a few.

A number of parents argue that they have applied these non-corporal punishments and they worked well for them.

Analysts who oppose corporal punishment, agree with one family and child-rearing authority, James Dobson, who said: "It is possible to create a violent and aggressive child, who has observed this behaviour at home. If he is routinely beaten by hostile, volatile parents, or if he witnesses physical violence between angry adults... the child will not fail to notice how the game is played. Being a parent carries no right to slap and intimidate a child because you had a bad day or are in a lousy mood. It is this kind of unjust discipline that causes some well-meaning authorities to reject corporal punishment altogether."

There are, however, other analysts and parents who advocate for corporal punishment in given cases and I belong to this group.

Our main argument is that God's law should supersede State law. If God says that a rod should not be spared from a foolish child (Proverbs 23:13-14), we will do well to heed Him.

As the creator and wise heavenly Father, his judgment can be trusted above that of man. The Bible does not prescribe corporal punishment in all cases.

Also, the Bible does not say use anything to discipline a child.

It says a rod. A rod implies something small and light that would inflict a limited amount of pain without injury.

Someone rightly said: "This minor, short-lived pain is nothing compared with the suffering that would come later if the child permanently adopts destructive behaviour. But parents must wisely administer such discipline. It should be undertaken only for the child's benefit, never to vent out a parent's uncontrolled anger."

Many teachers are discovering that performance at schools for some pupils has become bad due to lack of necessary spanking.

Teachers are limited in what they can do to deal with indiscipline. One secondary school teacher argued: "Some students who have great potential are failing their exams just because of an attitude they developed in the wake of banning of corporal punishment.

They are now focusing on their rights rather than their schoolwork."

A few parents have been forced to transfer their children to schools where corporal punishment is adminstered because they simply cannot agree with those that spare the rod and spoil the child.

As far as corporal punishment at home is concerned, Dobson said: "In my opinion, spankings should be reserved for the moment a child expresses to parents a defiant: 'I will not!' or 'You shut up!' (attitude)."

When youngsters convey this kind of stiff-necked rebellion, nothing should hold you back from responding to the challenge immediately by administering the necessary corporal punishment.