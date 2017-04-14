Nigeria: Oyo Kowa Party Tasks Ajimobi On Paris Club

Ibadan — The Oyo State chapter of KOWA Party has tasked Governor Isiaq Abiola Ajimobi to utilise the state's share of the Paris Club refund in payment of salaries and execution of people-oriented projects.

Addressing a press conference in Ibadan, the state chairman of the party, Alhaji Olaide Olayiwola, also accused Governor Ajimobi of deliberately subverting the constitution by appointing new local government caretaker committee chairmen instead of conducting elections.

He said the existing court injunction could only affect the local councils in question and not the entire local governments in the state.

Tagged 'Before It Is Too Late in Oyo State,' KOWA Party advised Governor Ajimobi to use the Paris funds in rehabilitating moribund industries in the state where the government had a stake.

He alleged that the governor had derailed on his electoral promises.

"It is high time the Oyo State Government changed its direction; I want to state that these new LG caretaker chairmen arrangement to placate people with appointment as if it is Valentine gifts is not good.

"Tell him that KOWA Party and other parties are not in tandem with his policies," he said.