14 April 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Oyo Kowa Party Tasks Ajimobi On Paris Club

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Dele Ogunyemi

Ibadan — The Oyo State chapter of KOWA Party has tasked Governor Isiaq Abiola Ajimobi to utilise the state's share of the Paris Club refund in payment of salaries and execution of people-oriented projects.

Addressing a press conference in Ibadan, the state chairman of the party, Alhaji Olaide Olayiwola, also accused Governor Ajimobi of deliberately subverting the constitution by appointing new local government caretaker committee chairmen instead of conducting elections.

He said the existing court injunction could only affect the local councils in question and not the entire local governments in the state.

Tagged 'Before It Is Too Late in Oyo State,' KOWA Party advised Governor Ajimobi to use the Paris funds in rehabilitating moribund industries in the state where the government had a stake.

He alleged that the governor had derailed on his electoral promises.

"It is high time the Oyo State Government changed its direction; I want to state that these new LG caretaker chairmen arrangement to placate people with appointment as if it is Valentine gifts is not good.

"Tell him that KOWA Party and other parties are not in tandem with his policies," he said.

Nigeria

Nobody Knows Precisely Where the Chibok Girls Are - Presidency

The presidency has reiterated that it does not know the exact location where the Chibok girls held by the Boko Haram… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.