14 April 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Indicted INEC Staff Return Bribe Money - Chairman

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) yesterday said some of its staff accused of benefitting from a N3.4 billion bribe money in the 2015 general elections have refunded their share.

The INEC Chairman, Professor Mahmud Yakubu, disclosed this when he visited the Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr Ibrahim Magu, in Abuja.

A statement by spokesman of the EFCC, Mr Wilson Uwujaren, quoted the INEC chairman as saying that 70 of the affected staff in three states were still in denial.

Yakubu, according to Uwujaren, said they would be referred to the EFCC for further investigation.

The INEC chairman also said about five INEC political appointees, who are either National Commissioners or Resident Commissioners, were found wanting.

Also indicted, he said, are 21 retired staff mostly acting under the aegis of WANEO (West African Network of Election Observers).

Yakubu said 21 retirees had been blacklisted from monitoring elections and other activities organised by INEC in the future, according to Uwujaren.

Magu expressed the anti-graft agency's readiness to prosecute all the indicted INEC staff.

"We are already prosecuting some of the INEC staff, we have started in Lagos and we are in the process in Port-Harcourt, Kano and Gombe," Magu reportedly said.

NAN

Nigeria

Nobody Knows Precisely Where the Chibok Girls Are - Presidency

The presidency has reiterated that it does not know the exact location where the Chibok girls held by the Boko Haram… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.