Kenya: Ronex Kipruto, Celphine Chepsol Clinch Cross Country Titles

Ronex Kipruto and Celphine Chepsol blew apart rich fields to emerge winners of this year's Brookside National Secondary Schools Sports Association boys' and girls' cross country at Nairobi School on Friday.

Kipruto won the boys' 8km race in 22:52.4 while Chepsol cruised to victory in 19:39.7 in the girls' 6km race. Kipruto, who finished third in last year's race, led Rift Valley Region in sweeping the top seven places in the early morning race.

The Form Four student at Kimwogo Secondary School took charge of the race at the half-way mark and left his opponents chasing his shadow as he romped to victory.

"Last year's third place motivated me to work hard and I am pleased to have finally clinched gold. I was able to conserve my energy and took charge when my opponents got tired. The conditions were perfect," Kipruto told Nation Sport.

Justus Biwott from Nakuru High School was placed second in 22:57.1 as Edward Zakayo rounded off the top three in 23:08.8.

CHEPSOL IN CLASS OF HER OWN

In the girls' affair, Chepsol dominated from start to finish blowing off her opponents in a tactical display.

Chepsol attributed her success to the perfect conditions and good preparations.

"It was a stellar field and I had to be at my very best to edge them. I broke at the 5km and my finishing kick was strong," Chepsol said.

Chepsol, who looks up to Olympic 5,000m women's gold medallist Vivian Cheruiyot, is hoping to compete at the World Championships set for London in August.

Ann Nyuthe (19:47.1) finished second as Nyanza Region's Dolphine Omare took third place in 20:06.9.