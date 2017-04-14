14 April 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: NNPC Retires Three, Deploys Four Staff Over Missing Petrol

By Daniel Adugbo

The management of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has announced the retirement of some senior officials and the deployment of others.

NNPC, in a statement by its spokesman, Ndu Ughamadu, named the staff retired to include Mrs. Esther Nnamdi-Ogbue Managing Director, NNPC Retail Ltd; Mr. Alpha P. Mamza, Executive Director, Operations, NNPC Retail Ltd; and Mr. Oluwa Kayode Erinoso, Manager, Distribution, NNPC Retail Ltd.

The company said the retirement was in line with the ongoing reforms in the oil firm.

However, several reports have linked the retirements to the 100 million litres 'missing' petrol scandal involving Capital Oil & Gas Nigeria Limited. The 'missing' petrol worth over N14 billion was said to have been stored at the private depots under a throughput arrangement with NNPC.

The deployments, according to Ughamadu, which take immediate effect, affect Mr. Adeyemi Adetunji, Managing Director of NNPC Retail Ltd; Engr. Lawal Bello, Executive Director, Operations, NNPC Retail Ltd; Mrs. Affiong Akpasubi, Executive Director, Services, NNPC Retail Ltd; and Mr. Agwandas A. Andarawus, Manager, Distribution, NNPC Retail Ltd.

Until his new assignment as the Managing Director of NNPC Retail Ltd, Mr. Adetunji was General Manager, Strategy and Planning, Gas and Power and also former General Manager, Transformation Office.

