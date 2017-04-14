Rwanda: Kagame Warns On Genocide Semantics

Rwandan President Paul Kagame has cautioned against debates centred on defining the killings that happened in Rwanda in 1994, noting that those who failed to do anything at the time are the ones intentionally trying to water down the magnitude of the massacres.

Speaking at the 23rd commemoration event at the Kigali Genocide Memorial Centre on April 7 -- attended by the African Union Commission chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat -- President Kagame described attempts to redefine the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi as "semantics" and "absolute nonsense."

Rwanda considers the "1994 Genocide against the Tutsi" the official definition of the killings that happened in 1994, which was later on adopted by the United Nations Security Council in January 2014, 20 years after the massacres which started on April 7, 1994 and swept across the country for 100 days.

A seemingly angry President Kagame said that the debates around the right definition, whether it is "the Rwandan genocide, genocide of the Tutsi and moderate Hutus" are all meant to divert people from the real issue of the death of over a million innocent lives and the actual planning of the genocide.

"Today you hear people around the world talking about what happened here. It is now about the words, the names, what do we call it? It is no longer about the lives lost. Some say 'is it the 1994 genocide?' or is it the genocide of Tutsis?"

"Then there is another group which comes with an improved definition, saying that you see we can't call it the genocide of the Tutsi, it is the 1994 Genocide or the Rwandan genocide and they stop there, struggling to be vague," President Kagame said, adding that these are simply semantics.

President Kagame said that he has a problem engaging in such debates because it is "absolute nonsense."Those deciding what it should be called are the same people who got involved in it," he noted, adding that the discussion around what the killings in Rwanda should be called is of no substance.

"We lost people. We lost over one million people and it wasn't a natural disaster. It happened by the hands of some people and politics was the cause, whether local or international. How can people keep playing around with what names to call it? This is absolute nonsense," he said.

The Rwandan leader said that genocide has an existing definition, noting that there shouldn't be a probably matching what happened in Rwanda with the definition of genocide. He said that the Tutsi ethnic group was targeted for decades up until the genocide happened.

President Kagame yet again faulted the international community for failing to intervene to stop the genocide in Rwanda.