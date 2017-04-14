Liberia: Togolese Leader Gnassingbé Gets Sirleaf's Pat Over Ebola Role

President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf has paid tribute to the role of Togolese President Faure Gnassingbé in mobilizing assistance from the international community during the Ebola outbreak in the West African sub-region.

She said President Gnassingbé, who was appointed by ECOWAS as Regional Coordinator for Ebola Response and Eradication was tasked to mobilize assistance from Member States in the region, the African Union, and World Health Organizations, among others.

According to an Executive Mansion release, President Sirleaf was speaking Wednesday in Monrovia when she delivered a statement at the closing ceremony of a Three-day Regional and Targeted Actions of countries of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), especially those most affected by Ebola Virus Disease outbreak.

The regional meeting was aimed at preventing future outbreak of such infectious diseases in the region.

President Sirleaf called on member States of the West African Health Organizations (WAHO) to find a way as to how medical experts can combat, control and prevent the disease in case our future outbreak.

In remarks, President Gnassingbé praised the Liberian leader for the level of work she has done, since her ascendency to the leadership of ECOWAS.

He said ECOWAS has become more responsible and respected under her leadership.

Speaking earlier, WAHO Director General Dr. Xavier Crispin welcomed the dignitaries and said the presence of Presidents Sirleaf and Togolese President Gnassingbé as well as Special Envoys of Presidents Alpha Conde and Ernest Bai Koroma of Guinea and Sierra Leone respectively was a demonstration of commitment to free the region of infectious diseases.

The ceremony was attended by high-profiled guests, including the President of ECOWAS Commission, Marcel Alan Du Souza, Dr. Abubakar Fofana, Minister of Health and Special Representative of President Ernest Bai Koroma, Special Representative of the Secretary General of the United Nations, Speaker Emmanuel Nuquay of the House of Representatives, Speaker of the ECOWAS Parliament, Mustapha Cisse Lo and Ambassador Abdoulaye Dore, Doyen of the Diplomatic Corps, Liberia's Health Minister, Dr. Bernice Dahn, among others.