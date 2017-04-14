JESHI Stars continue to fly far ahead of rivals in the Dar es Salaam Regional Volleyball League, following victories in their Wednesday matches at the National Indoor Stadium.

Firm at the pilot seat, Jeshi Stars have opened a five-point lead over their closest challengers Tanzania Prisons. Leaders Jeshi Stars have now notched 17 points after a 3-0 sets victory over CDS Parks on Wednesday.

Defending champion Jeshi Stars recorded another massive 3-0 victory over CDS Park to total 17 points at the league summit. They now enjoy a five-point gap over their closest pursuers, Tanzania Prisons and Makongo Secondary who are second with 12 points each.

Tanzania Prisons, one of the country's top team also recorded a convincing 3-1 victory against Chui team at the same venue on Friday. Tanzania Prisons who regained composure after the weekend 3-1 loss to Jeshi Stars, dominated the game in three of a four quarter game.

JKT defeated Victory Sports 3-0 in a one-sided game at the same venue. The win helped JKT to claim the fourth position after collecting 10 points from six matches played so far.

iP Sports, however, remained at the third place with 11 points from five matches, Chui are now remained fifth with 9 points while CDS who have bagged 8 points are sixthplaced.

Seventh-positioned are Mjimwema and Police Marine who have 4 points while Kinyerezi have 2 points and Victory Sports settle at the bottom with a point.