Nigeria: Lagos Requires 720 Million Gallons of Water Per Day - Ambode

Lagos — The Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, yesterday reiterated his administration's commitment to bridging the daily deficit of potable water in the state without inflicting a tax burden on the people.

Speaking at the Lagos House, Ikeja, when he received a delegation from the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), led by its president, Dr. Frank Udemba Jacobs, Gov. Ambode said the state required about 720 million gallons of water per day, but currently has a capacity to produce only 210m, leaving a deficit of about 500m gallons.

A statement signed by the governor's Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Habib Haruna, said the present administration had intensified its investment in the water sector, especially by putting measures in place to revamp the 48 mini waterworks across the state to produce at 100 per cent, while work on the Adiyan major waterwork had reached an advanced stage.

The statement quoted Gov. Ambode as saying he has been making conscious efforts towards improving on the business environment by investing in critical sectors such as infrastructure, security and traffic management, with a huge investment in the water sector particularly.

The MAN president explained that the delegation was at the Lagos House to further build on the existing cordial relationship with the state government.