PAZI and Ukonga Kings had impressive going in the Dar es Salaam Regional Basketball League winning their Wednesday encounters at the National Indoor Stadium.

Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner (RC), Paul Makonda, who was the chief guest, witnessed Pazi beating JKT 71-70 in a tense encounter. Winners had to work hard before registering a slim win in action-packed game.

The two teams went 16-16 level in the first quarter. But second quarter Pazi came very strongly to lead 22-14, the score helped them to lead 36-30 at the interval. The third quarter saw teams finishing 8-8 before JKT avenge mistake to take 32-25 points in the last quarter.

Though it reduced the margin, the score didn't help JKT to win the game. Abuto Biko hit 20 points for Pazi, while Yisan Cheni and Martin Kolikoli added 18 and 10 points each respectively.

JKT top scorers were Eneriko Maregesi 16 points, Francis Mlewa 12 and Karimu Mayuwe who carved 10 points. Cheni was the most brilliant play-maker who created most of assists while Kolikoli led in catching rebounds after doing it 12 times.

At another match Ukonga Kings also secured a slim 7876 win over Chui in a fiercely fought encounter at the same venue on Wednesday. They started well with 17-12 lead in the first quarter; added 25-19 in second to lead 42-37 at half time.

Third quarter was tough to winner, went down 20-29 before levelling 16-16 in the last quarter to give Ukonga Kings seal 78-76 vic tory. Ukonga Kings' top scorers were Godfrey Malagila who penned 22 points, Fredrick Saba 17 points, Rashidi Yakoub 12 and while Dotto Charles had 17 points and Silvatus Christopher and Nassoro Golo scored 13 and 12 for Chui.

Addressing the RBA league officials and players before the match, Makonda promised to support improvement of sports infrastructure in his region. He said that after seeing the poor infrastructure of the National Indoor Stadium where RBA League matches have been staged.