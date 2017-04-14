14 April 2017

The Observer (Kampala)

Uganda: Cricket Cranes Play Kenya in Trial

By John Vianney Nsimbe

The national cricket team plays Kenya at the Kyambogo oval today in the first of the five scheduled one-day games, running up to April 21.

Uganda are preparing for the World Cricket League Division Three (WCLD3) championship from May 23 to 30, where the stake is to qualify for division two.

This makes Kenya's visit timely, to gauge whether Uganda stands a chance to qualify. In the three top-flight league games played last Sunday, the man-of-the-match awards went to bowlers. It was happening for the second successive weekend in the league.

Coach Steve Tikolo has complained about recently, sighting bad application from the batsmen in the league, some of whom are on the national team.

Former cricket Cranes coach Henry Okecho said: "There is an element of irresponsibility and carelessness amongst our cricketers today, leading to the bad application. When the wicket is turning, one just has to play patiently, not in an erratic manner."

