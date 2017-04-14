14 April 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Kwasu to Participate in Squash, Badminton, Three Others At 2017 Nuga Finals

By Romoke W. Ahmad

Ilorin — The Kwara State University (KWASU), Malete will participate in five events, including squash, badminton, table tennis, female volleyball and javelin at the 2017 edition of the NUGA finals to be hosted by the Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi, from 19th to 30th April, 2017.

This follows the successfully hosting the Zone 'B' preliminaries for the games by the university.

The NUGA Zone 'B' preliminaries held at the Kwara State University (KWASU) featured Federal University of Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE), Ekiti State; Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife; Ekiti State University (EKSU), Ado-Ekiti; and Federal University of Technology Akure (FUTA). Others were University of Ilorin (UNILORIN), Ilorin; Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba (AAUA), Ondo State, and Osun State University (UNIOSUN), Osogbo.

The preliminaries which took place between April 5 and 7, 2017, featured 13 sporting events.

