Ethiopia: WFP Commends Government Efforts to Avert Drought Effects

United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) appreciated government efforts in addressing the En Nino induced drought effects.

At handing over event of relief contribution from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to WFP yesterday, Ethiopia WFP Country Director John Aylieff said Ethiopia has recently faced series of droughts due to a global climatic change. "The government efforts in averting the drought impacts need to be commended as they have already borne fruits.

Representing King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center Delegation Head Meteb Al Nowaiser said the center donated 1,000,000 USD for drought affected peoples. The Center will look forward ways harness relief and humanitarian aids support to the peoples of Ethiopia affected by the drought, he added.

Disaster Risk Management Advisor Tadesse Kebede also noted the demand for the humanitarian and relief aid is increasing in parallel with the number of drought victims.

According Tadesse, though the international response is minimal and below the expectation ,the government is doing all it could in allocating a huge sum of money in an effort to supply humanitarian aid and relief for the needy and supplying animal feed and water at proximity of the pastoral community.

It was learnt, Saudi Arabia Ambassador to Ethiopia Abdullah Faleh Alarjani took part at the hand over event and the donation from King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center was allocated to assist efforts of WFP to provide emergency food assistance to drought affected communities in Ethiopia Somali. Currently, a billion USD aid from the international community is expected.