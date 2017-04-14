East Africa: Indian Seamen Travel Home After Somalia Piracy Ordeal

Mogadishu — Ten Indian seamen freed Somali pirates have been allowed to travel home.

The authorities of Galmudug State in Central Somalia, saw off the Indian sailors on Thursday.

The seamen on mv AL Kausar were freed from the pirates near Hobyo town, about 660km northeast of the Somali capital Mogadishu.

Were hijacked

Hobyo District Commissioner Abdullahi Faad said the 10 were hijacked as they sailed from the town's harbour to Kismayu town, 500km south of Mogadishu.

"The boat was originally destined for Kismayu town, before it was seized by pirates who led it to near Hobyo town," said Mr Faad.

Somali government troops and local Galmudug forces snatched the boat from the pirates after it remained in captivity since March 31.

In India, the Hindstan Times quoted the New Delhi government on Wednesday thanking Somalia for subduing the pirates.

Their journey

"I am happy to inform that 10 Indian nationals working as crew on mv AL Kausar which was hijacked by pirates have been rescued," India's External Affairs minister Sushma Swaraj tweeted.

"The sailors have now been enabled to continue their journey," Mr Faad said.

Hobyo is Galmudug State's the main seaside town.