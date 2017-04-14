Ethiopia: Attitudes Towards Meat, Dairy Products During Easter

The faithful believers in the Ethiopian Orthodox Church or the Tewahedo have been fasting for about 50 days and nights in which they do not eat any animal or dairy products.

In the last five days of this intense period of fasting that ends next Sunday, the faithful Christians are passing most of their time presenting themselves as holy and living sacrifices in prayer before God.

This week is the time of preparation for the breaking of this long fasting period. It is also a period in which the Christian community would become so busy in purchasing live sheep, goats, chicken, and cattle to celebrate and enjoy the Easter to be celebrated on the coming Sunday.

On Easter Eve, Ethiopian Christians participate in hours-long church service that ends around 3 A.M., after which they break their fast and celebrate the resurrection of Christ. It is common to prepare special traditional foods and share with neighbors and the poor. In this regard, religious leaders and fellow citizens often support the needy, while observing the Holiday.

In both urban and rural areas, the Christian community uses a great deal of meat and meat products. As the nation's economy is improving, the importance of locally sourced food is becoming more demanding. In many states, meat consumption is a sign of prosperity and wealth. Since the incomes have improved across the nation, industrial meat production as well as consumption has largely been increasing.

Large-scale industrialized livestock production coupled with the global food system should bring an opportunity to make the meat less expensive. But, currently, most of the people do not show interest to consume manufactured meat during holidays due to the moral and ethical choices.

Despite, the shift from traditional diets to those manufactured meat and dairy consumption takes long time to adapt, it throws negative effect on the development of the industry. Moreover, it has also fundamental social effects ranging from personal health to food security of households, and communities. It is important to take the need for more locally sourced food products, and protect the community from unsafe nature of food consumption.

While livestock sector is considered as a source of food, income and wealth accumulation, it contributes 15 percent of GDP and about 18 percent of foreign earnings.

Evidently, Ethiopia is leading in livestock resources in Africa with a total population of 55 million heads of cattle, 2.5 million camels, 26 million sheep, 25 million goats, and 50 million poultry. In this case, about 94 million dollar revenue was obtained from meat exports with a volume of 19 million tonnes of meat during the previous fiscal years. In the year 2015, the meat exports showed a 29 and 24 percent increase in volume and revenue respectively. This increasing export revenue appears to drive the livestock sector towards the market-led industrial development.

In this case, the people must develop the habit of consuming local manufactured meat and milk products during and after holidays. Hence, it may contribute to boost local production to substitute imported products.

Although the livestock sector has been one of the striking economic potentials of Ethiopia, it has been less exploited in increasing the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the country. Thus, the livestock sector should play its part more in harnessing the country's economic development, and make changes to tackle challenges and adjacent bottlenecks. More significantly, paving the way forward to local meat and milk consumption matters most.

Since it has abundant potentials and opportunities, Ethiopia should not import processed meat products. Rather, the people has to facilitate conditions and encourage local investors to engage in meat and milk manufacturing sector thereby to grow local production capacity.

In the other way round, poultry production is also another potential of the country yet not much exploited due to less recognition was given for the economic significance of poultry business. As the nation has a vision of becoming a middle income economy by 2025, the means for achieving this grand objective is boosting agricultural production and productivity, particularly by increasing meat, fish, milk and poultry production by the end of the second Growth Transformation Plan.

Of course, the country has a huge potential to make the meat sector as one of the focus areas in the future. Thus, the government must employ perpetual efforts and thoroughly engage in livestock development to increase domestic consumption and grow export capacity.

It is also indispensable to focus on increasing dairy production and poultry yields. As a result, the market for poultry products should be expected to grow as equivalent as the population growth. Because the increase in economic expansion will lead to a raise in the income level of the population.

In doing so, the government needs to set local livestock value-chain system to increase the habit of consuming local manufactured meat. In addition to improving the policy and regulation across the value chain, the government should intervene to enhance effective livestock oriented agricultural extension services. It is also necessary to improve loan access around the value chain actors as well as to develop technology in the livestock production system.

In sum, the government and the people should play their part in enhancing the cultural, economic and social heritages of the society. This has to be done with respect of delivering significant change in attitude towards benefiting more from manufactured meat, and dairy consumption.