Liberia: Lipa Boss Keen On New Innovation

The Director General of the Liberia Institute of Public Administration (LIPA), Oblayon Nyemah, has said his entity's decision to push for teaching of a Legislative Drafting course is in keeping with its statute that calls for development of professionals in every facet of the nation.

He said the decision is also in support of the Agenda for Transformation, the Sustainable Development Goals, and Vision 2030 which require appropriate policies, regulations and statutes for governance and the development of specific knowledge and skills.

The LIPA head made the statement Wednesday during the validation of a curriculum on Legislative Drafting course to be taught at the institute when completed.

"The training package, earmarked primarily for lawmakers and legislative staffers, public and private individuals desirous of developing such skills, bears positive intentions towards the development of a crux of professionals armed with the requisite skills to develop appropriate legislations," Nyemah indicated.

He outlined challenges in understanding goals and constraints involved in drafting bills, interpretation of statutory language, drafting more readable and understandable yet precise legislation, and the organization and structure of legislation, as few of the many reasons why the training is necessary.

Nyemah stressed that the values of providing training in Legislative Drafting cannot be overemphasized and therefore challenged citizens to take advantage of the training as it adequately positions them for future job engagements.

Meanwhile, Nyemah has hailed several Liberian law actors for helping LIPA in validating the new innovation.

Among many others, law actors who participated and made input in the validation of the curriculum were Counselors Jallah Barbu, Tiawon Gongloe, Attorney Kanio Bai Gbala and Law Reform Commissioner Boakai Kanneh.

Established in 1969 as the training institute for public servants, the institute offers short-term courses in work planning, report writing, public sector budgeting, public finance management, performance management, record management and proposal writing, among others.

As an institute charged statutorily to build the capacity of the public and private sectors, LIPA also offers diplomas in human resource management, monitoring and evaluation as well as public procurement management, public finance management, internal audit and control and banking and finance.