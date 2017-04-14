Liberia: Korkoya Denies Holding Two Passports

The Chairman of the National Elections Commission (NEC), Jerome G. Korkoya, has affirmed that he is a Liberian citizen and denied bearing two passports.

NEC says the clarification comes as its attention has been drawn to a series of newspaper publications in which it is alleged that its Chairman Korkoya holds passports of two different countries.

The local dailies published stories alleging that Korkoya holds both Liberian and American passports which, if true, would be in violation of the Constitution of Liberia.

A NEC release quoted Korkoya as saying that the smear campaign is false, misleading and an attempt to distract the commission from carrying out its constitutional mandate of conducting free, fair and transparent elections.

Meanwhile, the NEC Chairman has assured the public that the NEC is committed to ensuring that electoral democracy under his watch is protected.

The Commission assured the people of Liberia and all stakeholders and partners of its commitment to scrupulously uphold the Constitution, elections and other statutory laws, including the Code of Conduct, and called on the public to support the NEC achieve its mandate of conducting credible elections in 2017.