13 April 2017

Liberia News Agency (Monrovia)

West Africa: Ecowas Committee Urges Probe of Counterfeit Medical Products

By Wilfred Gortor

The ECOWAS Parliament Joint Committee on Health and Social Services, Trade, Customs and Free Movement has called on the Parliament to launch a large-scale probe into the trafficking and sale of counterfeit medical products in the West African sub-region.

The call is one in a four-count resolution adopted at the end of a four-day ECOWAS Parliament Delocalized meeting held in Monrovia Thursday.

The resolution, aimed at combating the proliferation of counterfeit and expired medical products in West Africa, followed several recommendations from current and former parliamentarians.

They include former Sinoe County Senator Mobutu Nyenpan who alarmed at the rate at which fake medical and health products are being smuggled and sold on the West African market.

The resolution is expected to be forwarded to the Plenary of the ECOWAS Parliament for subsequent adoption and implementation,

The resolution called on the ECOWS Parliament to sponsor a campaign against counterfeit medicines and expired drugs and take further necessary and possible measures to fight trafficking.

The resolution seeks to encourage all ECOWAS member states to establish community legislation on the fight against counterfeit and expired medicines.

It also called on the national parliaments of ECOWAS member states to support this initiative and work towards the achievement of its objectives.

The resolution also mandates the speaker of the ECOWAS Parliament to forward the resolution to the President of the ECOWAS Commission for onward transmission to the Chair of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government.

