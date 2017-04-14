13 April 2017

Liberia News Agency (Monrovia)

Liberia: Fejal Launches 'Women Political Engagement' Project

By Catherine B. Nyenkan

The Female Journalists Association of Liberia (FEJAL) with support from the Swedish Embassy through UN Women has launched the "Women Political Engagement Project" in Monrovia.

The project is geared towards increasing women participation in the media platform and advancing women participation in the 2017 elections.

The project also seeks to make women in the media ensure that women within the political landscape have fairer coverage and visibility in the electoral process.

Speaking at the launch of the project, FEJAL Coordinator Siatta Scott Johnson said the intent of the project is to pair a female journalist with a female politician with the intent of lifting female politicians' voices.

Johnson, however, reminded female journalists that the project is not intended to make female journalists public relations officers for female politicians but to make their voices heard.

Also making remarks, the Vice President of the Press Union of Liberia, Octavin Williams, said the PUL is very appreciative that UN Women and the Swedish Embassy can collaborate with FEJAL to make sure that women's voices are heard.

"We welcome every development that has to do with the growth of women participation in politics and hope that women will give themselves the courage to know that they deserve what they deserve," Williams said.

He thanked the donor of the project and the partners of FEJAL for making sure the project becomes a success.

