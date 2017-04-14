Liberia: VP Boakai to Address Liberia Educational Forum in the U.S.

Vice President Joseph N. Boakai, is in the United States at the invitation of the Mayors' Commission on African Caribbean Immigrant Affairs of the City of Philadelphia in Pennsylvania.

While there, he will address the Liberian Educational Forum at the Drexel University, which focuses on the growth of quality education in Liberia.

The forum is a follow-up on to the memorandum of understanding signed during the Vice President's last visit to Philadelphia which resulted to Philadelphia educators coming to Liberia to teach at the William V. S. Tubman University in Maryland County.

It also led to the signing of a memorandum between the Mayor of Monrovia and the Philadelphia City Mayors' Commission, as well as the organization of a higher education consortium with colleges and universities in Philadelphia to collaborate with colleges and universities in Liberia.

Vice President Boakai will also address the Liberian Business Forum at the Greenberg Traurig Two Commerce Square, where he is expected to provide an overview of the primary economic sectors for growth in Liberia.

Ambassador Boakai is expected to discuss the significant opportunity for a two-way trade and investment between Philadelphia and Liberia, according to a press release from the office of the Vice President.

In the city of Philadelphia, VP Boakai will also address a high-level dinner attended by municipal, state and federal as well as other high level dignitaries from the private sector to explore areas of cooperation between Liberia and the State of Delaware.

According to the itinerary, Vice President Boakai will attend the Annual Founders Day Program honoring of General George Sullivan and also receive Lifetime Honorary Membership in the Society.

The Vice President will participate in a town hall meeting of Liberians and friends of Liberia to update them on developments in the country and entertain questions from the audience on areas of interest in national governance.

According to the release, the Vice President will visit Washington D.C. where he is expected to meet with the United States Secretary of Health and Human Services as well as the new United States Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs, during which the two will familiarize and compare notes on areas of interest to Liberia.

Also in Washington D.C., Vice President Boakai will launch the "Shoes for Liberian Children."