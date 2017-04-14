13 April 2017

Liberia News Agency (Monrovia)

South Africa: ANC Nimba Elects Cummings As Standard Bearer

By S. Kannay Ziamo

Members of the Alternative National Congress (ANC) Nimba chapter have elected Mr. Alexander B. Cummings as the party's first Standard Bearer.

The program, which was held at the party's Nimba County headquarters in Sanniquillie City Wednesday, brought together supporters of the party from the 17 administrative districts of Nimba.

Cummings was elected on white ballot.

The program was part of series of primaries being conducted around the country by the primary and national committee of the party ahead of its national convention expected to take place later this month in Kakata, Margibi County.

This is the ninth primary the party has held following others in Grand Bassa, Grand Geded, Montserrado, Grand Kru, River Gee, Sinoe, Lofa, and Bomi counties.

Speaking at the program, ANC Nimba County Chairman Mr. Watson Yeanue attributed the support of partisans of the county to Cummings' numerous contributions and support towards moving the country forward and his political maturity exhibited since surfacing on the Liberian political scene.

In remarks following his election, Cummings thanked members of the ANC in Nimba for the confidence reposed in him to lead the party and promised not to betray their confidence.

