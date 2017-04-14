13 April 2017

Liberia News Agency (Monrovia)

Liberia Raises Concern Over Use of Chemical Gas in Syria

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Government of Liberia has joined other countries around the world in raising concerns over the use of chemical weapons during military attacks in Syria, calling it "a heinous act which is a flagrant violation of international laws."

The concerns follow reports from multiple international sources confirming the use of chemical weapons during military attacks on Khan Shaykhun, Latamneh and Hama in Syria, late March and early April 2017.

According to a Foreign Ministry release, Liberia is obliged, as a responsible member of the comity of nations, to call on the perpetrators to honor international commitments under the United Nations Convention on Chemical Weapons and related resolutions.

As the United States has assumed leadership in responding to this heinous violation, future strikes could be averted if all parties in the Syrian crisis remain committed to international obligations, especially those pertaining to chemical warfare and refrain from actions which exacerbate the humanitarian situation in Syria.

Liberia

Ecowas Ministers Want 'Special Attention' On Post-Ebola Era

A two-day ECOWAS Ministers of Health meeting has adopted a five-count resolution that would allow Member States to pay… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Liberia News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.