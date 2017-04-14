Ethiopia: Depression - Let's Talk

According to World Health Organization (WHO), about 322 million people around the world are affected by depression. It is said to be the leading cause of disability worldwide and a major contributor to the overall global burden of diseases. Even if professionals are warning that everyone is at the risk of depression, affecting people of all ages and from all walks of life, the issue seem to have been downplayed. Victims seem to experience too much suffering not only from the disease but mainly from stigmatization.

As per Dr. Akpaka Kalu, WHO representative to Ethiopia, there is an urgent need to prevent and treat those affected by this serious and complex mental health condition. He says simply talking about one's depression with trustful people can be a first step towards recovery and can help prevent it by doing away with the stigma.

Is it easy to talk about?

The WHO defines depression as an illness characterized by persistent sadness, loss of interest, and ability to perform daily activities for a period of over two weeks. It is associated with feelings of guilt or low self-worth, disturbed sleep or appetite, tiredness, and poor concentration. Major causes of depression include loss of loved ones or relationships, poverty, unemployment, physical illness, alcohol and drug abuse, and traumatic situations such as violence and war. The disease, which at worst could lead to suicide, varies by age, peaking in older adults aged 55-75 years but also occurring in children and adolescents.

According to the Ministry of Health, 10 per cent of Ethiopians are affected by depression. These people need help. But the very problem is the low awareness from the public and the stigma attached to it. So many think of mental health problem a disease without a cure. Even some film industries, worldwide, portray mental health institutions as places where mental health problems get worst and places for other immoral activities. Such themes are seen reflected in some Amharic movies and fictions.

Instead of being part of the solution, people are choosing to be part of the problem while they stigmatize people suffering from depression.

Asrat Chaka a psychiatrist in St. Amanuel Specialized Mental Hospital says most people think that individuals affected by mental health including depression are not easy to talk to. Even worse they fear them as dangerous creatures. But the reverse is true. People with mental health problem need people to talk to and share their problem. But they couldn't because the experience which they are going through wouldn't allow them to be open to others.

So who should break the silence?

The theme for the World Health Day of this year was Depression, lets talk. Ethiopia has commemorated the day on 7th April. It was given a great emphasis to the significance of talking about the issue as a solution. Dr. Kalu has also shared an experience of a teen age girl who has been affected by depression and that almost decided to commit suicide but saved by a friend who cared to talk.

The girl is in depression because she thinks that she is over-sized and less attractive. This thought about herself also led her into believing that nobody loves her. She tried hard to lose weight by different measures which even caused other problems. Even though she lost weight, she was still unsatisfied and the depression led her to isolating herself from a friend.

However, a friend of her who was so caring understood that her friend needed help. So, she informed the depressed girl's mother about her daughter's condition. Though she was disappointed by her friend for telling the mother, the girl was able to recover from her suffering by a help of a psychiatrist. Thus she thanked her friend for saving her life. Now she is leading a happy life.

Hence avoiding stigma and approaching such victims and letting them a vent to their depressing mood could be a first-step solution. There is no doubt psychiatrists play crucial role in addressing depression and other mental health problems. But worldwide entrenched and wrong attitudes seem to downplay their role. The world's most influential people like Russel Peters even make jocks about psychiatrists as pseudo physicians. But so many victims of mental problems get better when they tell their problems to a psychiatrist.

The most important thing that this writer would like to stress is if people are warm and open to talk about the problem the solution is in their hands. Even if it doesn't occur to Russel, he himself is a psychiatrist treating thousands of depressed people by talking jokes.

Somehow, in order to encourage more people to seek treatment, developing community- based services which focus on depression and talk out against stigma would be valuable, said Kalu.

This can be done by having conver sations about depression the same way we do with any other disease. School based programmes which provide counselling as well as support persons with depression and their families, as well as early detection and prevention especially among children and youth are also strategies to keep depression at bay.

The Ethiopian government has been increasing its concern about mental health that the service which was confined to St. Emanuel Specialized Mental Hospital for many years is now rippling across different hospitals, health centres from federal to state level throughout the country. However, there are still information gaps between the Ministry of Health and those structures in addressing the problem. In order to fill the gap the Ministry and every stakeholder at every level are expected to work together and the service will improve in the GTP II implementation period.