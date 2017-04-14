Ethiopia: Mega Projects the Apple of Nation's Eye

editorial

It goes without saying the design of development projects presupposes bringing success in intended areas and hitting set objectives-- Improving human lifestyle, transforming means of production and creating innovation, among others. But, nation's mega projects matter most, because, they are instrumental in the materialization of the country's middle income status and getting poverty behind one's back.

Yes, mega projects will have a decisive role in transforming the agriculture-based economy to the industrialized one. Apart from integrating the agriculture sector to industries, they play a paramount significance in accelerating, modernizing and increasing productivity of the agriculture sector. As they are key suppliers of fundamental energy, farm inputs,commodities, among others,undoubtedly, they have a huge potential in transforming the farming practice. They will significantly spur the industrialization journey by far.

Yes, modernizing our farming systems, increasing production and productivity will lay a cornerstone and speed up the agriculture-led developmental push to the industry-led one. It helps to actualize nation's industrialization ambition. Hence, along with underpinning agricultural development strategies, the nation zoomed its eyes towards constructing various mega projects, as they have multiple advantageous for joining the ranks of middle income countries and ensuring industrialization in general.

Indeed, currently Ethiopia is progressing well and found in the right track. It has registered a double-digit economic growth in a row for the past two decades. Pulling its last leg out of penury and backwardness, it is engaged in economic transformation.

Most importantly, to ensure its ambitious short and long- terms economic endeavors, it relies on its ample land potential and cheap human power potentials.

Of course, by utilizing its resource opportunities, Ethiopia has registered big achievements in the agriculture sector. The government had formally adopted Agriculture-Development-Led Industrialization (ADLI) in 1994, as its development strategy.

Furthermore, the policy reforms, agricultural investments and public service provision have provided a boost to agricultural production and productivity. Yes, agriculture in Ethiopia today has witnessed the most rapid growth that changed many rural household's lifestyles. The country has scaled down poverty. Agriculture has portrayed steady development and become a big contributor for GDP, since then.

Moreover, the government has taken significant measures like implementing various agricultural extension packages, accessing agricultural inputs among other innovative farm technologies. Consequently, many farmers are transforming into investors and job opportunity creators year by year, for sure.

Most importantly, apart from enhancing the agricultural sector development, the ongoing mega projects are intended to sustain and boost the agriculture and industry development. The agro -industrial and industrial parks will become epicenters for agriculture and industrialization march, in this regard.

However, as one of the development tools, as the country's energy source multiplies many time over expanding rural energy technologies will have a lion's share in transforming the agriculture sector. Without outreaching the rural community with electric access , ensuring goals is hardly possible.

Other energy alternative sources, like off grid systems, solar home systems, bio gases, micro hydro should be introduced to our farmers. But without considering the rural community's energy accesses, development goals would be sluggish.

Furthermore, Ethiopia has ambitious economic development plans. Besides, among other mega projects, currently industrial and agro- industrial parks are under construction and some are in the pipeline which need a lot of power . The railways and other industrial development projects too require sustainable power supply.

Though the nation is displaying fast economic development locking horns with poverty and cushioning the impacts of drought there are some anti - Ethiopia development forces that frown up on the actualization of Ethiopia's Renaissance. Although, they disseminate their awful and groundless propaganda and try to make ambushed attacks several times , they will not stop the execution of our mega projects, even for seconds. Because, in unison citizens are standing guard against anti-peace elements . They have united hearts and minds on national issues.

In sum, as mega projects have decisive role in transforming the agricultural economy and the realization of industrialization, paying maximum efforts in finalizing projects according schedules and bolstering new mega projects have to be underlined. Hence, we have to strength and continue mass mobilizations to irrigate our mega projects with financial and moral supports . To ensure its sustainable development Ethiopia needs citizens who are alive to citizenship responsibilities.