Ethiopia: Regional Industrialization Ought to Speed Dev't

A sub-regional approach to industrial development is likely to result in a significantly faster rate of industrialization than would be the case if the process is undertaken on an individual country-by-country basis, discloses Andrew Mold, the acting Director of ECA in Eastern Africa.

Speaking at a High-Level Policy Dialogue on promoting sustainable industrialization, Mold explained that the building of robust regional markets in Africa could unlock the manufacturing potential of Eastern Africa, as they say 'the whole is greater than the sum of its parts'.

"Countries such as Uganda can target the regional markets of the five countries of East African Community (EAC) as buyers of its manufactured products, as well as providers of inputs for its own production", Mold told the participants. "The lack of dynamism in the manufacturing sector is a common problem across Africa," added Mold.

The Kampala High-Level meeting discussed the need to draw lessons from high income as well as low-income countries that have successfully adopted industrialization strategies, according a press release sent to The Ethiopian Herald.

Special Advisor to the Prime Minister Dr. Arkebe Oqubay who delivered a keynote address, showcased the example of Ethiopia, emphasizing the need to invest more in modernizing agriculture.

"If the growth has to be inclusive, it has to focus on the sector where a large part of the population is. That is agriculture,"said Dr.Arkebe Oqubay.

In his address, the Prime Minister of Uganda, Dr. Ruhakana Rugunda said that such dialogue provides an opportunity for sharing experiences on enhancing Ugandan industrialization efforts. "Uganda is ready to listen from the experts and to realize the promises of green growth,"he said.

Between 1992 and 2013, Uganda reduced the proportion of people living in poverty by over half and has registered a strong growth performance, accompanied by a rapid reduction in poverty rates. However, the country's economic growth has not been sufficiently inclusive and did not generate enough job opportunities for the young and rapidly growing population.

The UN Economic Commission for Africa (ECA) argues that Uganda, like other African countries, needs to foster a higher level of industrial development to drive its economic transformation.