14 April 2017

The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Oromia State Raises 1.7 Billion Birr for GERD

By Bilal Derso

Oromia State Council for the Coordination of Public Participation disclosed that it managed to secure 1.7 billion Birr from public for the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD).

The 6th year commencement anniversary of the GERD was marked at regional level in Shashamane Town.

According to the head of the State Council Aman Ali, the public raised the stated sum of money through bond purchase and grants.

He called on the public to maintain the support until the completion of the project.

Shashamane Town Mayor Tayeba Hassan also commended the ever increasing support of the public.

It is to be recalled that in his recent interview with The Ethiopian Press Agency, Deputy Prime Minister Demeke Mekonnen said that currently 9.6 billion Birr was secured from the public out of the total 12.4 billion pledged for the Dam.

