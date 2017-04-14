Ethiopia Made Significant Gains in Human Development

UN resident and humanitarian coordinator Ahunna Eziakonwa-Onochie said Ethiopia has made significant gains in human development. She made the remark at launching ceremony of UNDP Human Development Report 2016 here yesterday.

She noted that there is a 58.3 per cent increase with the human development value from 2000-2015, even though the nation still belongs to the low human development category.

James Wakiaga UNDP economics adviser also told The Ethiopian Herald that Ethiopia is among the countries which made a huge progress in terms of human development every year beginning from 2000. "If the country sustains the average economic growth in 10 per cent over the next five years, we should be seeing it in the low-medium human development index," he said.

According to James Ethiopia should intensify effort and continue investing in women to narrow the socioeconomic gap with men.

National Planing Commission Commissioner Dr. Yinager Dessie also said the government of Ethiopia well recognized the importance of human development. As a result, human capital development is one of the priorities of the development agenda of the country.

He noted that the government believes poverty, lack of democracy and good governance are critical issues to be dealt with for survival as a nation.

According to him, the government is proactively taking appropriate measures to devolution of power to lower level administrations, fighting against corruption, insuring rule of law, social cohesion as well as promoting gender equality.

He added increasing voice and participation of the people are key to eradicating poverty, sustaining human development gains and further improving human development.

The UNDP Human Development Report 2016 indicated that there have been a significant improvement in human development around the globe but many are left behind due to political, economic,cultural and other factors. Particularly the Sub-Saharan Africa is losing around a third of human development outcomes higher than any other developing regions. Inequalities in health, education and economic opportunities were mentioned as major issues.

The report stressed the importance of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development to build on the gains emphasizing that the agenda and human development approach are mutually reinforcing.