Malawi: Airtel Donates Desks At Chisitu Primary School

Airtel Malawi continued with its countrywide education drive through a donation of 70 double seater desks worth K2 million that will accommodate 140 learners at Chisitu Primary School in Mulanje.

The function took place at Chisitu Primary School on Thursday.

Airtel Zonal Business Manager for the South Leslie Tsilizani explained that as sales managers that operate in the region, they responded to the school's call for help as it was their responsibility to support health and education institutions in the areas that they conduct business in.

"As a major supporter of the Education sector, we could not ignore this call and engaged with the headmaster of the school to see how best the current learning conditions for the students here could be improved." said Tsilizani.

Tsilizani also applauded government, teachers, students and school committee members for managing with the limited teaching and learning resources that were available at the school and also called on other corporate stakeholders to support the public education sector.

"We know that the school has other areas requiring support and our call is for other corporate stakeholders to join our quest to likewise uplift the education sector, one school or classroom at a time."

In his remarks, Chisitu Primary School Head Teacher, Nambuzi Mbewe, said the assistance will help to alleviate some of the problems the school is facing.

One of the standard eight pupils, Lonney Msika expressed gratitude for the donation saying the move will relieve challenges of desks which has been affecting their learning environment.

Established in 1922, Chisitu Primary School has a total enrolment of 2,156 pupils.

Airtel Malawi has over the recent years focused its resources towards supporting various primary, secondary and tertiary learning institutions across the country with desks, school books and other education resources.