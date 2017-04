press release

Brussels — Political tensions in Zambia have increased over past weeks and in particular with the events surrounding the arrest of opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema in recent days.

Calm and to refrain from any actions and rhetoric likely to aggravate the situation are much needed.

The Zambian people expect all parties to engage in dialogue to contribute to a peaceful and democratic society and to respect the rule of law.

